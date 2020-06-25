Global News Morning Montreal June 25 2020 8:23am 03:55 Is Montreal reopening too fast? Is Montreal reopening too fast amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and are too few Montrealers wearing masks when they go out? Dr. Mitch Shulman answers those questions for Global’s Andrea Howick. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7106378/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7106378/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?