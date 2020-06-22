Canada June 22 2020 4:41pm 01:28 No injuries in Debert truck fire Fire crews in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County responded to a spectacular scene last night after a commercial truck containing propane caught fire. Ashley Field checked out the damage. No injuries after transport truck fire in Debert <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7094234/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7094234/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?