Canada June 20 2020 7:41pm 01:39 COVID-19 creates new job opportunities for Regina’s Street Culture initiative WATCH: A Regina initiative that helps employ disadvantaged young adults is creating new work out of the pandemic. Allison Bamford has more on the Street Culture Project. COVID-19 creates new job opportunities for Regina’s Street Culture initiative <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7089699/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7089699/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?