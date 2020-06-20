Bear June 20 2020 12:31pm 00:51 Okanagan bear walks through yard, nimbly hops fence A tan-and-brown bear was filmed walking through a yard in Kelowna on Friday, June 19, 2020, before it expertly hopped the fence. Bear saunters through Okanagan backyard before nimbly hopping fence <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7088801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7088801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?