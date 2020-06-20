Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Bear saunters through Okanagan backyard before nimbly hopping fence

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 20, 2020 1:46 pm
Okanagan bear walks through yard, nimbly hops fence
A tan-and-brown bear was filmed walking through a yard in Kelowna on Friday, June 19, 2020, before it expertly hopped the fence.

June has been a busy month for wildlife sightings in the Central Okanagan.

Last week, WildSafeBC reported high levels of bear activity along the west side of Okanagan Lake.

This week, a few people gathered along a Peachland beach to watch a moose swimming across the lake, with local police later admonishing them for not giving the animal a wide berth.

Okanagan bear snacks on bird seed
Okanagan bear snacks on bird seed

Then, on Friday, a Kelowna woman captured video of a bear in her backyard.

Story continues below advertisement

Filmed from a patio and looking down, the video shows the tan-and-brown bear slowly walking along a hedge-lined walkway before encountering a fence and gate.

The bear checks out the gate before nimbly hopping over it, close to what a person would do.

According to WildSafeBC, there have been 23 bear sightings in Kelowna’s Upper and Southwest Mission neighbourhoods.

Calgary family snaps picture of white-headed bear cub
Calgary family snaps picture of white-headed bear cub

Across the lake, in West Kelowna, WildSafeBC is reporting 80 sightings of bears, and nine in Peachland.

A WildSafeBC interactive map showing bear and other animal sightings can be viewed here.

The map shows many sightings throughout B.C.’s Southern Interior, along with scores in the Lower Mainland, notably in the Tri-Cities region and Maple Ridge.

Story continues below advertisement

For more about bear awareness, and how to reduce human-animal conflict, click here.

Ask an Expert: Bear Safety
Ask an Expert: Bear Safety
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagancentral okanaganNatureBearAnimalbear sighting
Flyers
More weekly flyers