Global News Morning Saskatoon June 18 2020 9:27am 03:48 Warman teen Dayton Paradis on his “World of Dance” appearance A Warman teenager and his team had their chance to perform in front of some major celebrities for the show, “World of Dance”. He joins Global News Morning to share his experience. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7079711/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7079711/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?