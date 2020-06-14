Warman, Sask., teen to be featured on World of Dance TV show on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

For a local hip-hop dancer, his dream may become a reality on Tuesday.

Fifteen-year-old Dayton Paradis has been dancing for roughly seven years, competitive dancing for four.

The Warman, Sask., native has been honing his skills at Kristy’s Dance Studio in Saskatoon.

His dance team Itty Bitty Crew auditioned for the World of Dance versus other dance teams from across North America. The trio will find out on Tuesday if they make it further in the competition.

It was two years ago that he decided to head to Edmonton’s Eye Candy Company studio to try out for the team and it was there he was selected by coach and choreographer Vincent Akinyode.

Paradis says the entire experience has been nothing short of amazing.

“Once we got there, it was just crazy to be dancing at the same level, on the same stages in front of the three amazing judges,” said Paradis.

“(In addition to) people who have previously been on the show who have become famous and popular. It was really nice and a big pat on the back.” Tweet This

Those judges he is referring to are Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough and Ne-Yo.

He says he will not be getting any sleep on Monday night as he will be very excited and a little nervous.

“It’s going to be super exciting and a super different opportunity. It’s also going to be new to me as well. I don’t know what’s going to be shown, what’s going to be cut out or what parts are going to be showcased in.”

He says the show has given him more confidence then he had before and has opened his eyes to potentially moving to a larger city such as Vancouver or L.A. for the chance at more opportunities.

World of Dance airs at 8 p.m. Saskatchewan time on Tuesday on NBC.

15 year-old Warman resident and hip-hop dancer Dayton Paradis. Dayton Paradis/ Supplied Itty Bitty Crew in action. Dayton Paradis/ Supplied Itty Bitty Crew and coach Vincent Akinyode . Dayton Paradis/ Supplied

