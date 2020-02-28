Britney Spears breaks foot while dancing for social media video

Send this page to someone via email

Britney Spears is showing fans that she’s Stronger than yesterday after sharing a video of the exact moment when she broke her foot.

The 38-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself dancing in the studio to Kings of Leon’s Sex on Fire.

In the video, Spears is spinning and jumping around in circles but at the end of the clip she drops to the floor and clutches her foot after an audible snap is heard.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot !!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot,” Spears captioned the video. “Don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way !!!! PS you can hear where I broke my foot here ….. sorry it’s kind of loud !!!!!”

Story continues below advertisement

(Warning: Graphic video below.)

Spears broke her foot earlier this month and her boyfriend Sam Asghari shared the news with her fans on Instagram.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my girl,” he wrote.

He continued: “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run and dance her butt off #stronger.”

He wrote “STRONGER” on her cast to reference her hit song of the same name.

Earlier in the day before posting the dancing video, Spears addressed her broken foot for the first time while explaining that she couldn’t attend The Zone: The Britney Spears Experience, a limited-time immersive fan experience dedicated to celebrating her career.

Story continues below advertisement

“So sorry guys I couldn’t make it to The Zone. Unfortunately, I’ve been dancing and I broke my foot,” she said while pointing to her cast.