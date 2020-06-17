Blackface June 17 2020 6:14pm 01:46 No charges for Montreal teens in racist video Montreal police say no charges will be laid against two West Island teenagers who produced a racist video while wearing blackface. Global’s Phil Carpenter asks where the community goes from here. Police say no charges stemming from racist video allegedly created by Montreal teens <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078396/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7078396/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?