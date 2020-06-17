Global News Morning Montreal June 17 2020 8:44am 04:16 Staying safe while dining out in the age of COVID-19 With restaurants in Greater Montreal set to reopen in just a few days, how can you stay safe while eating out? Global News medical expert Dr. Mitch Shulman joins Global’s Laura Casella. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7075121/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7075121/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?