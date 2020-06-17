86 active cases of coronavirus remain in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health announced Wednesday that there have been two new positive tests for the novel coronavirus since it last provided an update on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 1,220.

The rolling seven-day average for the area falls to 5.3 new cases per day.

Another 10 residents in the region have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 1,020.

Waterloo Public Health says the region now has 86 active cases, including 11 people who remain hospitalized.

The death toll in the region remains at 115, including 95 residents of long-term care or retirement facilities. Public health has not announced a new death in the area since June 3.

The number of new tests being given in the area has steadily declined over the past few days.

On June 3, there were 386 new tests announced and a week later on June 10, there were 432 new tests announced.

On Wednesday, public health said there were 146 more tests conducted in Waterloo Region than Tuesday’s update.

Ontario reported 190 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial total to 32,744.

Overall, new daily infection numbers continue to decline in Ontario. It is the 10th day in a row with under 300 new cases reported and the fourth day in a row with new cases in the 100s.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,550, as 12 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

