Okanagan workers encouraged to seek employment on farms this year as the industry braces for foreign labour shortage
Concerns are growing tonight about what’s anticipated to potentially be a significant shortage of foreign workers. Every year, up to 4,000 people come to work on Okanagan farms from Mexico. But this year, the number is expected to be a lot lower. The troubling situation has the industry now calling on local residents to consider working on a farm to provide much needed help with this year’s harvest. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.