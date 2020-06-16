Sports June 16 2020 7:29am 05:54 Baseball Nova Scotia enters Phase 1 of Return to Play We check in with Ken Lenihan of Bedford Minor Baseball to discuss how the sport plans to get back on the field safely this summer. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7070190/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7070190/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?