Aaron Paquette June 13 2020 8:15pm 01:45 Grandin LRT Mural Petition A petition has been created to get a thirty year old mural removed from Grandin LRT Station in Edmonton. The creator is says the petition is glorifying residential schools. Sarah Komadina has more. Petition pushes for removal of Edmonton LRT Mural for 'glorifying' residential schools