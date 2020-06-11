Drowning June 11 2020 8:03pm 01:29 2 girls dead, search underway for 3rd on southern Alberta river Search teams were in the St. Mary River in southern Alberta on Thursday after a swimming and canoeing outing near Spring Coulee ended in tragedy. Taz Dhaliwal has the latest. 2 teenage girls dead, search underway for 3rd missing in southern Alberta river <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7057737/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7057737/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?