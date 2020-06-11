Global News at 10 Regina June 11 2020 7:19pm 01:07 North Battleford deaths deemed murder-suicide RCMP have completed their investigation of the death of a woman and her two children. Homicide detectives have deemed it a murder-suicide. Kyle Benning reports. Deaths of mother, 2 kids in North Battleford ruled murder-suicide: RCMP <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7057517/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7057517/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?