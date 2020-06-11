Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to partially reopen 5 more libraries, looking at outdoor aquatic facilities

The City of Winnipeg is adding five libraries to the list of branches it’s partially reopening and increasing the services available to library goers amid COVID-19. The city added the Louis Riel, St. Boniface, St. James, Sir William Stephenson Library, and Transcona Libraries to the list and said they will now be starting a second phase of library reopening. The city also said that it is continuing to look at opening outdoor aquatic activities.