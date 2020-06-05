Lethbridge collision June 5 2020 6:39pm 01:07 No injuries in crash east of Lethbridge involving train and semi-truck A collision between a train and a semi-truck resulted in no injuries or hazardous materials being spilled on Friday morning. Danica Ferris has more. No injuries in collision between train and semi truck east of Lethbridge Friday morning <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7033170/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7033170/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?