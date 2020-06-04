Canada June 4 2020 5:15pm 02:16 RCMP to provide N.S. shooting update after a month of silence The investigation into what went down April 18-19 is still ongoing. But, police announced they will be releasing new information on what happened. Alicia Draus reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7027959/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7027959/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?