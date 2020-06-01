News June 1 2020 9:09pm 01:28 Black Community’s Experience in Manitoba With ongoing rallies held around the world to fight systemic racism, Malika Karim speaks with members of Winnipeg’s Black Community about their experiences and what can be done moving forward. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014550/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014550/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?