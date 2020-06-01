COVID-19 June 1 2020 7:30pm 01:53 Waterton Lakes National Park opens its gates As of June 1, Waterton Lakes National Park is allowing visitors back in. As Emily Olsen reports, many people attending the opening day say they don’t mind the COVID-19 restrictions. Waterton Lakes National Park opens its gates to visitors <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014189/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7014189/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?