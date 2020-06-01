Global News at Noon BC June 1 2020 5:55pm 00:20 CN rail worker dies in Surrey train yard A CN Rail worker has died after an incident in Surrey. More details to come. CN Rail employee killed in switching incident at Surrey rail yard <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7013963/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7013963/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?