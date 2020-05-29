Canada May 29 2020 5:16pm 01:51 Document show police tipped off that Gabriel Wortman wanted to ‘kill a cop’ A nine-year-old document shows police were tipped off, but as Elizabeth McSheffrey reports today, RCMP don’t know if their members ever acted on that tip. Police had bulletin warning of Nova Scotia shooter’s intention to ‘kill a cop’ in 2011 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7004900/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7004900/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?