Global News Morning Saskatoon May 27 2020 1:02pm 04:14 Food for Thought: Grassroots Restaurant Group This week on Food for Thought we speak with Grassroots Restaurant Group co-owner Dale Mackay, who prepares to open in Phase 3 of Saskatchewan’s reopening plan. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6992360/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6992360/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?