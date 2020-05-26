bc coronavirus May 26 2020 7:36pm 00:39 Dr. Bonnie Henry confirms honour by B.C. First Nation While speaking to reporters at her daily COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledges the Gitxsan Nation bestowed her with an honourary name. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6990202/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6990202/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?