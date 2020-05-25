Canada May 25 2020 8:28pm 01:21 USask researchers expect human clinical trials for vaccine in the fall University of Saskatchewan’s VIDO-InterVac team has seen promising results in their clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus: USask researchers expect human clinical trials for vaccine in the fall <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6985490/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6985490/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?