Global News at 6 Saskatoon May 22 2020 4:51pm 01:54 Saskatoon man achieves Pacman perfection on 40th anniversary of game It took Greg Sakundiak four hours, twenty-three minutes and twenty eight seconds to become the second Canadian to ever record a perfect score in Pacman. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976215/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6976215/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?