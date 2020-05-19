Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier welcomes decision to extend Canada-U.S. border closure

Quebec Premier François Legault welcomed on Tuesday the decision announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to extend the closure of the Canada-U.S. border for non-essential travel for the month of June, adding he would like to see the decision extended further again to the month of July. He said that was a request he made when meeting with the Prime Minister in the past weeks and “the last thing we want is to have people from New York come into Montreal and restart the spread of COVID-19.”