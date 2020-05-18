Coronavirus outbreak: Legault says health officials have given ‘green light’ to reopen Montreal-area shops on May 25
Quebec Premier François Legault said Monday that health officials have given the “green light” to reopen street-facing retail stores in the Montreal region starting May 25, but urged residents to continue to follow physical distancing guidelines. “We don’t want to go back and put the breaks on the reopening,” he said. Legault also announced daycares in the region could reopen starting June 1.