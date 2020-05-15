Global News Hour at 6 BC May 15 2020 10:33pm 01:50 ‘Art Cares’ fundraiser for B.C. food banks A Vancouver art gallery is selling off more than $230,000 worth of donated art, with all the proceeds going to support food banks Catherine Urquhart reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952147/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6952147/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?