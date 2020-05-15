How COVID-19 is taking a toll on the mental health of front-line workers
In late April, the news of a New York doctor taking her own life by suicide raised concerns about how much mental health support front-line workers were receiving as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, not only are experts looking into how much the coronavirus has affected the mental health of front-line workers, but hospitals and organizations are beginning to offer more mental health support to workers as they try and flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus.