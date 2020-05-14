Global News Hour at 6 BC May 14 2020 10:44pm 02:59 B.C. government warns against travel on long weekend The B.C. government is once again stressing that this coming long weekend is not the time to travel within the province. Keith Baldrey reports. B.C. urged to ‘stay local’ over long weekend as coronavirus recoveries near 80% <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947221/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6947221/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?