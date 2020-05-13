Health May 13 2020 7:34pm 01:34 COVID-19: Testing centre in Brooks open to everyone A temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre is open in Brooks, Alta., this week. As Emily Olsen reports, anyone can get a test done, even those who aren’t displaying symptoms. Residents line up for drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Brooks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941516/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6941516/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?