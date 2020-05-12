Global News at 5:30 Toronto May 12 2020 6:14pm 02:05 Family of Brampton cyclist killed in May hit-and-run speaks out Colin Fisher’s girlfriend made an appeal on behalf of her boyfriend’s family for the driver to surrender to police. Catherine McDonald reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6936250/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6936250/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?