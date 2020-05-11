Health May 11 2020 7:27pm 00:52 ‘We cannot go back’: Hinshaw says Alberta moving safely towards sense of normalcy In her daily COVID-19 pandemic update, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Albertans are moving forward safely and that a sense of normalcy is coming. Alberta releases business guides for COVID-19 reopening plan <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931584/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6931584/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?