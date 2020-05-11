Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec premier explains why province such high death toll linked to COVID-19

When asked about why Quebec has such as high death toll due to COVID-19, Premier François Legault on Monday explained “three main reasons” why this might be the case, as Quebec hits a grim milestone of having over 3,000 novel coronavirus-related deaths. Legault attributed the high number of deaths to spring break travel coinciding with the uptick in the coronavirus’ spread, the way the province records COVID-19-related deaths and a high population of elderly people in long-term care homes.