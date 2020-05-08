Canada May 8 2020 10:27pm 02:31 Shuswap tortoise missing, family appeals for help locating pet A B.C. family has been unsuccessful in locating Cruz, a 65 lb African Sulcata Tortoise that escaped its enclosure a week ago. Travis Lowe has the ‘Lowe Down’ on a runaway reptile. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6924568/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6924568/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?