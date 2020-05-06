Coronavirus outbreak: Blanchet wants to see a more self-reliant Quebec after COVID-19 pandemic

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Bloc Québécois Yves-François Blanchet said that on several files – including Quebec’s long-term care crisis, Canada’s struggling energy sector, and others – that he would like to see the federal government take stronger action to ensure Quebec is able to handle problems like this internally in the future. Blanchet also agreed with Green Party MP Elizabeth May’s previous statement that “oil is dead” and added that in his opinion, the Alberta tar sands are not just “dead” but “condemned.”