Economy May 6 2020 8:26am 07:07 Mother’s Day DIY Gift Ideas Mother’s Day is just around the corner! The Accidental Environmentalist, Julia Grieve, shares some last minute gift ideas for mom that are simple, yet thoughtful. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6910425/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6910425/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?