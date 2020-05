Quebec’s director of national public health Dr. Horacio Arruda announced on Friday that the province is setting a goal of conducting 14,000 COVID-19 tests per day by the end of next week, expanding the testing criteria to include first responders including police officers and firefighters, and reserving a capacity of 1,000 tests for special situations like cases of outbreaks in some facilities. Quebec currently conducts 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day.