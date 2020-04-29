Canada April 29 2020 4:43pm 01:54 Halifax’s best-known humanitarian Mel Boutlier dead at 92 Mel Boutilier, the man who founded the Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank and other charitable organizations in Halifax, has died. Elizabeth McSheffrey has more. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884559/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6884559/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?