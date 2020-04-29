Coronavirus outbreak: Quebec to gradually reopen some regions beginning next week

Quebec’s deputy premier Geneviève Guilbault announced on Wednesday the gradual reopening plan of certain regions of Quebec beginning next Monday, May 4. She said that roadblocks and police will be removed gradually from roads to allow people to move between regions, starting with Laurentians, Lanaudière and Chaudière-Appalaches. She also said that travel restrictions will remain in place for several regions, including Nunavik and Gatineau for now.