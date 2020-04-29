Lifestyle April 29 2020 1:14pm 01:12 A special birthday for a 102-year-old Vancouver resident It was a special birthday surprise for 102-year-old Margaret MacDonald Tuesday. She got a special parade from the Vancouver police, Vancouver fire and the mounted squad. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6883289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6883289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?