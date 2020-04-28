Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan health official says data modelling not ‘a crystal ball’ but it does help with planning ahead
“Modelling isn’t a crystal ball,” rather “something used to plan” during the COVID-19 crisis, said Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone. Livingstone also said with respect to planning ahead for potential COVID-19 surges, Saskatchewan should expect the virus will be around for months to come and that capacity has to be built, whether it be for COVID-19 cases or other health-care needs.