Health April 27 2020 6:36pm 01:40 Albertans should be proud, but cautious about response to COVID-19 Dr. Deena Hinshaw says Albertans should be proud of their response to COVID-19, but the province needs to be cautious about re-opening too soon. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6875400/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6875400/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?