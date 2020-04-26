Global News at 5:30 and 6:30 April 26 2020 7:20pm 00:47 Coronavirus outbreak: Lockdown taking toll on Montrealers’ economic and social life People in Montreal are facing all kinds of hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, from job losses to mental health struggles. Global’s Tim Sargeant has more. Coronavirus lockdown taking toll on economic and social life <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6871134/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6871134/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?