Science is fun, and discovering it as a child can be exciting. Kimberly Rutledge is a U.B.C. Okanagan student who’s been posting science videos for kids on Youtube.

In her videos, Rutledge puts on her laboratory coat to bring a little bit of magic to kids who are homeschooling because of the pandemic. Her videos show experiments in science, technology, engineering and math (S.T.E.M.).