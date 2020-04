We’re being told about how easy it is to wash your hands with soap and water. But millions of people around the world don’t have access to that. In Africa – the consequences of strict measures – means tens of millions are threatened by hunger. In refugee camps – people are sharing one tap and up to 250 people are sharing less than 4 square metres of living space. Oxfam Canada’s Humanitarian Manager Simmi Dixit tells us how we can help and why COVID is such a big threat to the most vulnerable.