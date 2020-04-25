Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario focused on control, containment of virus rather than an ‘immunity passport’ for COVID-19
When asked if the idea of an “immunity passport” is part of any of Ontario Public Health’s planning for the eventual loosening COVID-19 restrictions in the coming months, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Saturday said that if the World Health Organization (WHO) is talking about the potential of implementing this for international mobility is “in their purview,” but in Ontario, “we’re working on our issues here” meaning “control, containment.”