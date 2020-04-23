Global News Hour at 6 BC April 23 2020 10:52pm 01:32 Chilliwack RCMP issue warning about unfolding incident in Fraser Valley Police are searching for a man who is potentially armed and in a vehicle at the south end of Columbia Valley near Cultus Lake. Jordan Armstrong has details. Chilliwack police incident now a missing person investigation <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861801/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6861801/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?